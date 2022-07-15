TN CM recovering well from Covid, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for COVID-19 is recovering well and he has been advised to rest for a few more days, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Stalin over the phone and enquired about his well-being.

The Chief Minister, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for investigations and observation.

In a bulletin, the hospital said: ''The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per Covid treatment protocol. The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised to rest for a few more days.'' Prime Minister Modi and Congress party's top leader Sonia Gandhi spoke to Stalin over the phone, enquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery. ''The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well,'' a press release said.

Also, Stalin apprised the Prime Minister that he had intended to visit Delhi to call on him to invite him the to tinaugurationral of the 44th Chess Olympiad. However, since he was currently being treated for the infection, he would send Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and MPs, T R Baalu and Kanimozhi to invite him, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister.

Stalin requested the Prime Minister to grace the event's inaugural. The Chess Olympiad would be held at Mamallapuram near here from July 28 to August 10.

After Stalin tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)