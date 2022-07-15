Left Menu

Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country - anti-corruption group

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

