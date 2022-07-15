Biden meets Saudi king with a handshake, state news agency photo shows
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Joe Biden shook hands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz when they met on Friday, an image published by the Saudi state news agency showed, at the start of a trip in which Washington wants to reset ties with the oil-producing kingdom.
Biden, who once said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state, earlier greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit, which U.S. officials said would include talks on human rights, one of the issues that have strained relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Washington
- Saudi Arabia
- Crown
- Saudi
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas White House counsel under Trump
Shifting U.S. abortion landscape: What you need to know right now
U.S. watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 737, 787 production
Sweden, Finland's decision to join NATO will make us more secure: Joe Biden
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more