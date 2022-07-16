Anurag Thakur launches promo of upcoming Doordarshan series 'Swaraj'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday attended the launch of the promo of the series 'Swaraj: Samagra Gatha of India's Freedom Struggle' in New Delhi. Speaking at the occasion, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "Swaraj's promo is a glimpse of Swaraj's imagination at the time of freedom struggle. This story is going to present the heroic saga through facts."

Doordarshan is slated to air a mega historical show titled "Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha". The historical docu-drama series, 'Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', is a 75 episodes mega show illustrating the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards.

This serial will bring to life several aspects of Indian history while featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser-known heroes. The popular film actor, Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

Swaraj is to be launched on August 14, in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in several regional languages for telecast on the regional network of Doordarshan. Its audio version will be broadcast on the All India Radio network as well, said the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

"The promo is not only a glimpse of what was envisioned during the freedom struggle but it is also a glimpse of what will be the New Doordarshan of New India," Anurag Thakur added. He said, "From Chitrahar to Samachar, the programs of DD used to have quality. We will ensure that it is further enhanced in the coming years. He appreciated the efforts of the research and advisory team of Swaraj for continuing their work despite the COVID-19 pandemic."

He also emphasized that the telecast of Swaraj in 10 languages will amplify its accessibility for all. The Minister congratulated the whole team of Doordarshan and All India Radio on the successful launch. In the 75th year of India's Independence when the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Doordarshan is also undergoing a major revamp based on the theme of "Naye Bharat Ka Naya Doordarshan" with the launch of a number of new high-quality serials fulfilling its mandate as the Public Service Broadcaster of India. (ANI)

