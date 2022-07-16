Left Menu

BJP women's wing protests at Kolkata police station demanding Mahua Moitra's arrest

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:04 IST
Representative Image
The women's wing of the West Bengal BJP held a sit-in in front of the Bowbazar police station here on Saturday, demanding TMC MP Mahua Moitra's arrest for her alleged derogatory comments on Goddess Kali.

The Mahila Morcha members of the saffron party said the police did not take any cognizance of the complaint they filed on July 6.

''Neither there is any action and effort to arrest Mohua Moitra, nor any FIR number has been shared with us for our complaint on July 6,'' a Mahila Morcha leader said.

The protest went on for around an hour, Mahila Morcha state president Tanuja Chakraborty said.

Another Morcha leader accused the police of double standards, saying it sent several summonses to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma but remained ''on cold feet about Moitra''.

Moitra triggered a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as ''an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess'' as every person has the right to worship God and goddess in his or her own way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

