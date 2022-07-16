Left Menu

Aurangabad renaming: Shinde govt wants to prolong process, says Sena MLC Danve

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:31 IST
Aurangabad renaming: Shinde govt wants to prolong process, says Sena MLC Danve
  • Country:
  • India

A leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Saturday said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra wanted to lengthen the process of renaming Aurangabad.

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray had decided to rename the city as Sambhajinagar in its last cabinet meeting on June 29, the new dispensation on Saturday passed a fresh proposal that will see Marathwada's biggest city being called 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Legislative Council member Ambadas Danve, part of the Thackeray group in the Sena, said the addition to the name would require more and fresh nods from the Centre and these would take time.

''The process to get nods had begun in 2020 under the MVA government. If the name is now approved afresh as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then all permissions will have to be obtained again. This will prolong the naming process, which seems to be the intention of the Eknath Shinde government,'' Danve alleged.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal was expelled from the Sena on Saturday, after which he said only he had been singled out by the local leadership for action when several functionaries are keen to meet Shinde and extend support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022