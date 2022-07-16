BJP parliamentary board meeting begins to pick VP candidate

A BJP parliamentary board meeting is underway here to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides BJP chief JP Nadda are among those attending the meeting.

In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice president candidate. Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post of the country. Naidu's current term ends on August 10. The BJP is again in a strong position to ensure the victory of its candidate. The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6 PTI JTR/KR TIR TIR

