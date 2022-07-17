Dhankhar rewarded by BJP for antagonising Mamata: West Bengal minister

Taking a swipe at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar being made the NDA candidate for vice president, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Sunday said that he has been rewarded by the BJP for antagonising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya, the MoS for Health and Finance, said Dhankhar has been acting as a spokesperson of the BJP while adorning the governor's chair.

''He has got a prize for disparaging the state government and the chief minister,'' Bhattacharya told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

He has been rewarded for antagonising Banerjee, she added.

The BJP-led NDA on Saturday named Dhankhar as its candidate for the post of the vice president of India.

Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress dispensation have clashed over several issues since he took over as the governor of the state in July 2019.

