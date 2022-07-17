Left Menu

Former Raj minister Indira Mayaram passes away

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:38 IST
Former Rajasthan minister Indira Mayaram died here due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night, family sources said.

She was 87.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Mayaram, who was a state minister during his first tenure from 1998-2003.

Her son Arvind Mayaram, a former IAS officer, is the Economic Advisor to the chief minister.

She was admitted to a private hospital last night where she passed away.

“My deepest condolences on the passing away of Indira Mayaram ji, former Rajasthan Minister and mother of Dr. Arvind Mayaram ji, Economic Advisor to CM. May God give strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time and may the departed soul rest in peace,” Gehlot tweeted.

Her funeral will be conducted today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

