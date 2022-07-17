Nepal ex-PM 'Prachanda' meets Nadda; strengthening ties between countries, parties discussed
Former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' Sunday met BJP president J P Nadda at the party's headquarters here, as they discussed ways to further deepening the ties between their parties and the two countries. The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) chairman is on a visit to India on Nadda's invitation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also part of the discussion. Nadda said, ''We had fruitful discussions over strengthening & deepening ties between India & Nepal, especially our age old cultural & people to people bond. We also discussed ways to further party to party cooperation.'' The saffron party has launched ''Know the BJP' initiative as part of its outreach to foreign countries, and Nadda has been interacting with diplomats and leaders of various countries.
