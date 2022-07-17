Senior BJP leaders will decide on Maharashtra Cabinet formation: BJP leader Pravin Darekar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has said that senior leaders of the party will decide on the Cabinet formation in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has said that senior leaders of the party will decide on the Cabinet formation in Maharashtra. Darekar had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, regarding the presidential elections.
"There were discussions regarding the upcoming Presidential elections. We also discussed how they are working for the development of the state and the senior leaders of the party will decide on Cabinet formation," Darekar said. The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is also backed by the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis was in the loop, took Maharashtra Deputy CM post to honour PM Modi's call: Sources
NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra
Home Ministry hands over to NIA case of killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra: Spokesperson.
Punjab CM Mann likely to expand cabinet: Sources
NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra: Home Ministry spokesperson