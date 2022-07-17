Left Menu

Nadda appeals to opposition parties to support 'kisan putra' Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:09 IST
Nadda appeals to opposition parties to support 'kisan putra' Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday urged opposition parties to support the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as he cited the West Bengal governor's humble background to seek backing from all parties.

Nadda described Dhankhar as a ''kisan putra'' (farmer's son) to emphasise on his farming background and his rise through hard work.

He has been serving the country for over three decades in different capacities and has proved to be a successful administrator and capable politician, the BJP chief said.

All parties should support him, Nadda said on a day the opposition decided to force a contest for the post of vice president by fielding former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as its joint candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.

Nadda said Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India as he overcame innumerable social and economic hurdles in achieving his goals.

Dhankhar's election as vice president, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022