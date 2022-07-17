Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL99 NDA-MEET-MURMU Excitement among tribals, women over my nomination as presidential candidate: Murmu New Delhi: A day before the presidential poll, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu Sunday said tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources. DEL110 2NDLD VACCINE India crosses 200-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark New Delhi: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday, 18 months after it began the drive to combat the deadly epidemic that has claimed over 5.25 lakh lives in the country so far.

DEL104 MARGARET ALVA-PROFILE Another comeback for Gandhi family loyalist Margaret Alva New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Joint opposition candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran, is not new to comebacks. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL100 ICSE-LD RESULTS ICSE class 10 results declared, 4 students share top rank with 99.8 pc New Delhi: Four students have shared the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

DEL89 PAR-GOVT-BILLS 32 bills indicated by various departments for Monsoon session, 14 ready: Govt New Delhi: A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way. DEL109 DL-LG-CBI-LD KHAN Delhi LG grants CBI sanction to prosecute Amantullah Khan in waqf case New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted the CBI sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments, official sources said Sunday. BOM29 MP-LOCAL POLLS-2NDLD RESULTS MP: BJP wins five mayoral seats out of 11, leads in two; AAP and Cong bag one each Bhopal: In the mayoral elections held in 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious at five places so far on Sunday evening, while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each bagged the post in two other cities.

CAL13 MZ-MYANMAR-REFUGEES Over 30K Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram, ID cards being issued to them: Official Aizawl: As many as 30,316 Myanmar nationals, including 11,798 children and 10,047 women, have taken refuge in various parts of Mizoram since the military seized power in the neighbouring country in February last year, a senior official said on Sunday.

DEL108 AVI-3RDLD INDIGO-KARACHI IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight makes precautionary landing at Karachi after an engine snag New Delhi/Karachi: IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said. DEL105 RAHUL-GOVT Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment and action against protesting youths, saying ''arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India''.

MDS18 KL-LD RAINS Heavy rains continue in Kerala, water in some dams reach red alert levels Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rains continuing to lash parts of Kerala, water levels in several dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in the state are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status on Sunday. MDS16 AP-DEF-DECOMMISSIONING EVENT INS Sundhudhvaj decommissioned after 35 years of service to nation Visakhapatnam

