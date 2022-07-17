Left Menu

Misuse of investigative agencies not good for democracy: Supriya Sule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and AAP flagged the issue of alleged misuse of investigative agencies at the all-party meeting on Tuesday, with NCP leader Supriya Sule saying it was not good for democracy.

The opposition party leaders made a special mention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the meeting called by the central government and chaired by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sule said, ''The misuse of investigative agencies is not good for democracy. Perception is that the ED and CBI are being used as an extended arm of the ruling party at the Centre.'' The ED has in the recent years questioned several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in connection with various cases.

