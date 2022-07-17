BJD announces support to Dhankhar in Vice Presidential poll

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankar, a party leader said on Sunday.

''After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar,'' senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

The BJD has already announced its support to the NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha.

Last time, too, the Patnaik-led party had supported the NDA's Presidential nominee but in the Vice-Presidential elections, it had extended support to opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

The BJP and BJD have been in alliance in the past. Patnaik was also a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)