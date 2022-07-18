Left Menu

Rajya Sabha: Congress gives adjournment notices, seeks discussion on Agnipath scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:39 IST
Rajya Sabha: Congress gives adjournment notices, seeks discussion on Agnipath scheme
On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress has given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces and sought a discussion.

Congress member Deepender Hooda has moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Agnipath scheme after setting aside all other business of the House.

He sought a discussion on the Agnipath scheme, which he alleged has been ''implemented across the country by the government unilaterally without any prior discussion and deliberation''.

Another Congress member, Shaktisinh Gohil, also moved an adjournment notice demanding immediate withdrawal of the scheme and saying that it is not good for the country's national security. He claimed that the youth are agitated over the scheme and have been protesting against it.

Similarly, in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment notice on the rise in prices of domestic LPG prices to Rs 1,053 per cylinder.

He has demanded that the government bring down the prices of domestic LPG to levels of 2014 and subsidies be provided to the beneficiaries of government schemes.

''The government should come forward to reduce the price of domestic cylinders and petroleum products in the country to ensure a standardised price at least for a year,'' Tagore said in his adjournment notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

