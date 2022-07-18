Left Menu

Prez poll: Goa CM Sawant casts vote, says NDA nominee Murmu will get maximum votes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cast his vote for the election of the countrys next president.After casting his vote in the state Assembly premises, Sawant told reporters that he has requested all the MLAs to vote for the National Democratic Alliances candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:53 IST
Prez poll: Goa CM Sawant casts vote, says NDA nominee Murmu will get maximum votes
Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cast his vote for the election of the country's next president.

After casting his vote on the state Assembly premises, Sawant told reporters that he has requested all the MLAs to vote for the National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. "I am confident that we (NDA nominee) will get the maximum votes," said the CM, who was among the early voters.

BJP MLA Dr. Deviya Rane after casting her vote said, "We had an interaction with Murmu recently. It is an honor to vote for her." The BJP has 20 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly. It also has the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar told reporters that the opposition stands united and will vote for Sinha.

The Congress has 11 MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party has two legislators, while the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans have one member each in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022