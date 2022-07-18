Left Menu

Prez poll begins in Bihar Assembly, BJP MLA arrives on stretcher to cast his vote

State Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also cast their votes.BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar, who had met with a road accident about a month ago, arrived on a stretcher to cast his vote.There are a total of 56 MPs from Bihar - 40 Lok Sabha and 16 Rajya Sabha members, who together have a vote value of 39,200.

Voting began in Bihar Assembly here at 10 a.m. on Monday to elect the 15th president of the country from among NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and UPA's Yashwant Sinha.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha was among the early voters. State Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also cast their votes.

BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar, who had met with a road accident about a month ago, arrived on a stretcher to cast his vote.

There are a total of 56 MPs from Bihar - 40 Lok Sabha and 16 Rajya Sabha members, who together have a vote value of 39,200. Out of this Murmu is expected to garner 33,600 as the alliance has 39 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 9 MPs in Rajya Sabha. As the value of each MLA’s vote from Bihar is 173, the total value of the votes of MLAs from the state is 41,866 after the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh from the 243-member House last week.

In the state assembly, the ruling coalition now has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM four and one independent. The opposition RJD has 79 MLAs, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 12, CPI(M) and CPI two each. The tally of RJD, which is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly went down to 79 last week with the disqualification of party MLA Anant Singh following his conviction under different sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the IPC.

AIMIM has one MLA in the Bihar Assembly and the vote of its lone legislator Akhtarul Iman is as yet undecided.

