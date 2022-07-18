Left Menu

CM, legislators cast vote in Presidential poll in Pondy

All the 30 legislators belonging to AINRC-led ruling front, independents and the opposition DMK and Congress exercised their franchise in the Puducherry assembly on Monday to elect the 15th President of India.Congress Lok Sabha MP, V Vaithilingam also cast his vote in Puducherry.The leader of opposition, R Siva along with all his party colleagues and also two Congress MLAs M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath and the Lok Sabha member were the first to turn up at the booth to cast the votes.

The leader of opposition, R Siva along with all his party colleagues and also two Congress MLAs M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath and the Lok Sabha member were the first to turn up at the booth to cast the votes. Later, Chief Minister along with all the legislators belonging to the AINRC, the BJP and independents exercised his vote. Tight security was in place inside and outside the Assembly campus.

