CM, legislators cast vote in Presidential poll in Pondy
All the 30 legislators belonging to AINRC-led ruling front, independents and the opposition DMK and Congress exercised their franchise in the Puducherry assembly on Monday to elect the 15th President of India.Congress Lok Sabha MP, V Vaithilingam also cast his vote in Puducherry.The leader of opposition, R Siva along with all his party colleagues and also two Congress MLAs M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath and the Lok Sabha member were the first to turn up at the booth to cast the votes.
- Country:
- India
