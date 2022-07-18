MLC election to fill seat vacated by C M Ibrahim on Aug 11

The election to an MLC seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of C M Ibrahim, who had quit the Congress and joined JD(S), will take place on August 11. After joining JD(S), Ibrahim became the state president of the party. An Election Commission of India release said there was a casual vacancy in the Karnataka Legislative Council following Ibrahim's resignation for a tenure up to June 17, 2024. The new member will be elected by the MLAs of Karnataka. The notification will be issued on July 25 and the last date for filing nomination is August 1, the ECI said, adding that the nominations will be scrutinised on August 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 4. The election will be held on August 11 and the counting of votes will take place in the same evening. The election process should be completed before August 16, the ECI statement read.

