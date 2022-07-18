Left Menu

Prez poll: 283 Maharashtra MLAs take part in voting

Updated: 18-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:06 IST
Prez poll: 283 Maharashtra MLAs take part in voting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 283 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Maharashtra took part in voting for the Presidential poll that concluded here on Monday, said an official.

The voting, held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, started at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.

The state assembly has 288 seats and its current strength is 287, of which 283 MLAs cast their votes to elect the 15th President, said the Vidhan Bhavan official.

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who is unwell, Shiv Sena legislator Mahendra Dalvi, a member of the rebel camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and jailed NCP lawmakers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh did not vote, he said.

One seat is vacant due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke a few months ago.

Elected members of the Assembly and Parliament vote in the Presidential poll. The BJP-led NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate, are vying for the top constitutional post.

