RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings in the pre-lunch session on Tuesday were adjourned without transacting any business as opposition parties, including the Congress, pressed for an immediate discussion on issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

Members of the Congress, Left, and AAP insisted on a discussion on the issues, forcing the adjournment of proceedings till 2 pm.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices given by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders under rule 267 that calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issues listed by them.

''I am not admitting them,'' Naidu said soon after the listed papers were laid on the table.

Opposition members insisted on a discussion on the issues.

''On price rise and other issues, we can have a discussion. On that I have no problem,'' Naidu said indicating a willingness to take up a debate on the issue at a later date under a different rule.

But this did not pacify the opposition members who vociferously started raising the issue.

Naidu asked members to resume their places and ordered that nothing that they speak would go on record.

Soon after, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)