Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:18 IST
Dr Naledi Pandor offers condolences on passing of former Angolan President
Pandor was speaking on Tuesday during the 24th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the (Southern African Development Community) SADC Organ. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has offered condolences on the passing of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

The former President died in Barcelona, Spain, on July 8 at the age of 79.

"We fondly recall his invaluable contribution to the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, which culminated in majority rule and democracy, and his overall contribution to the liberation struggle, as one of the leaders of the Frontline States," the Minister said.

Pandor was speaking on Tuesday during the 24th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the (Southern African Development Community) SADC Organ.

The late politician served as President of Angola from 1979 to 2017.

He was also one of the SADC leaders and served as its chairperson in 2002 to 2003 and 2011 to 2012, respectively.

"Throughout his tenure as Chair, he was unwavering in his support for peace and stability, and socio-economic development and integration in our region.

"In honour and remembrance of the late President José Eduardo dos Santos, may I invite you, honourable Ministers, and distinguished delegates, to rise for a moment of silence," Pandor said.

The Angolan government said the former Statesman devoted himself from a very early age, having had a relevant participation in the fight against colonisation, in the achievement of national independence, consolidation of the Angolan Nation, and conquest of peace and national reconstruction and reconciliation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

