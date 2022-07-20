Left Menu

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends campaign for Congress

In a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, de Blasio said, "It's clear to me that, when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that." De Blasio, a Democrat who served two four-year terms as mayor before leaving office in December, shepherded the most populous U.S. city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 01:42 IST
Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends campaign for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for Congress on Tuesday, saying he was bowing out of politics after it became clear to him that voters in his district were looking for another option. De Blasio launched his campaign in May to represent the newly drawn 10th Congressional District of New York, made up of parts of Manhattan and his home base of Brooklyn.

But since entering the race, de Blasio, 61, has lagged in the polls. A recent poll by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank based in California, showed he was running in seventh place in a crowded field of 13 contenders. City Council Member Carlina Rivera currently leads in polling of likely voters. In a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, de Blasio said, "It's clear to me that, when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that."

De Blasio, a Democrat who served two four-year terms as mayor before leaving office in December, shepherded the most populous U.S. city through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He said he "loves the people" of New York City and was "filled with gratitude," but it was time for him to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.

"I made mistakes. I want to do better in the future and learn from those mistakes," de Blasio said. "It's been a humbling experience at times." De Blasio's popularity declined in his last year in office. A NY1/Ipsos poll in June 2021 showed just 37% of city residents approved of the job he was doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022