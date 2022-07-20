Left Menu

Ex-Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

On Saturday, he will go to Paithan in Aurangabad and then to Newasa in Ahmednagar district where he will hold a rally, he said.He will also visit Shirdi in Ahmednagar the same day and then head back to Mumbai, another party official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:46 IST
Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts over next three days and address rallies at some places, a party leader said on Wednesday.

After a split in the Shiv Sena legislature party last month, the Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday suffered a fresh jolt with 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha members shifting allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Five out of the six Sena MLAs from Aurangabad district have joined the Shinde camp. Aaditya Thackeray will be touring Bhiwandi, Shahapur (in Thane), Igatpuri and Nashik on Thursday, Shiv Sena MLC and Aurangabad party unit president Ambadas Danve said in a release.

The Mumbai-based Sena legislator will address a rally at Manmad in Nashik.

He will reach Aurangabad on Friday afternoon and address a rally at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir auditorium, Danve said. On Saturday, he will go to Paithan in Aurangabad and then to Newasa in Ahmednagar district where he will hold a rally, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

