I carry my official work along, so don't have to be in Mantralaya all time, says Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that there was no need for him to sit at the Mantralaya all the time as wherever he goes, he carries his official work along and signs documents.Shinde, who hails from Thane district, was speaking at a rally in Mumbai on Monday evening.He said his work continues irrespective of whether he is in the Mantralaya, the state secretariat located in south Mumbai, or elsewhere.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that there was no need for him to sit at the Mantralaya all the time as wherever he goes, he carries his official work along and signs documents.

Shinde, who hails from Thane district, was speaking at a rally in Mumbai on Monday evening.

He said his work continues irrespective of whether he is in the Mantralaya, the state secretariat located in south Mumbai, or elsewhere. ''Yesterday, somebody alleged that there is no work going on in Mantralaya...But I want say that wherever I go, it becomes my Mantralaya. I sign documents and other papers on the move. My work continues wherever I go, be it Thane, Mantralaya or any other place,'' he said. ''Even when I visit some function, my work does not stop. I do not have to sit at Mantralaya to read or sign papers. Once any document comes to me, I sign it immediately. One gets this kind of opportunity (to work as CM) rarely. I am not afraid of signing papers. Are we doing anything wrong?'' Shinde asked.

