Delhi Cong pays tributes to Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday paid tributes to former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on her third death anniversary at the party office here.

Her son Sandeep Dikshit, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj were among those who paid homage to Delhi's longest-serving chief minister, party officials said.

''Delhi witnessed unprecedented development during the 15-year rule of the Congress government under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. She was a leader who never indulged in empty rhetoric. The present Delhi government has only been following the policies and schemes formulated by the Congress government,'' Kumar said.

When the Congress was in power in the national capital, he claimed, Delhi ''never faced unemployment'' and people from across the country ''moved to Delhi for jobs''.

''With the rise in unemployment in the city, development work has come to a total halt in the national capital. Businesses are suffering losses and closures due to the regressive policies of the incumbent government,'' the Congress leader charged.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Shashi Tharoor took to social media to pay tributes to Dikshit.

Dikshit was also the longest-serving woman chief minister of Delhi who steered her party to victory for three consecutive terms in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

She died on this day in 2019 at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

