Italy's 5-Star says Draghi did not address party demands

Italy's 5-Star Movement said Prime Minister Mario Draghi had not answered their demands in a speech to the Senate earlier in the day, and urged him to address the issues as he looks to keep the coalition government afloat. "From your speech we understood that we still have no answer," senator Ettore Licheri told a parliamentary debate after Draghi had called for the splintered coalition to rediscover its unity.

The 5-Star last week boycotted a confidence vote on a government cost-of-living decree, provoking the current political crisis. The Senate session was suspended for 90 minutes following Licheri's speech, delaying an expected reply from Draghi.

