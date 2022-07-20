Left Menu

Italy's 5-Star says Draghi did not address party demands

"From your speech we understood that we still have no answer," senator Ettore Licheri told a parliamentary debate after Draghi had called for the splintered coalition to rediscover its unity. The 5-Star last week boycotted a confidence vote on a government cost-of-living decree, provoking the current political crisis.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:56 IST
Italy's 5-Star says Draghi did not address party demands
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's 5-Star Movement said Prime Minister Mario Draghi had not answered their demands in a speech to the Senate earlier in the day, and urged him to address the issues as he looks to keep the coalition government afloat. "From your speech we understood that we still have no answer," senator Ettore Licheri told a parliamentary debate after Draghi had called for the splintered coalition to rediscover its unity.

The 5-Star last week boycotted a confidence vote on a government cost-of-living decree, provoking the current political crisis. The Senate session was suspended for 90 minutes following Licheri's speech, delaying an expected reply from Draghi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022