Left Menu

Ahead of Sonia's questioning by ED, Cong says police not allowing media to enter AICC headquarters

A large number of Congress leaders were detained, taken to far-away locations and released only at midnight.Congress MPs had raised strong objections and complained to the president, vice president and Lok Sabha speaker against the polices high-handedness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:24 IST
Ahead of Sonia's questioning by ED, Cong says police not allowing media to enter AICC headquarters
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party alleged on Thursday that the Delhi Police is preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters here and said this ''high-handedness'' reflects the mindset of the Narendra Modi government.

The opposition party is set to stage protests across the country against the questioning of its chief and has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership as ''political vendetta''.

''From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police -- obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister -- is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. ''This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar,'' he added.

The Congress president is set to appear before the ED on Thursday for questioning in a money-laundering probe related to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case and top party leaders will converge at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters for the protests.

Similar protests were held when Sonia Gandhi's son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in connection with the case last month.

Ramesh had said on Wednesday that the Congress will stage demonstrations across the country in ''a most telling manner'' against what he described as political vendetta. When Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED, the police had made elaborate arrangements. A large number of Congress leaders were detained, taken to far-away locations and released only at midnight.

Congress MPs had raised strong objections and complained to the president, vice president and Lok Sabha speaker against the police's ''high-handedness''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022