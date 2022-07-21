Left Menu

Fourteen dead after being struck by lightning in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lightning strikes have left 14 people dead and 16 others injured in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the lightning strikes on Wednesday.

According to the details provided by the relief commissioner's office, four deaths due to lightning were reported from Banda, two from Fatehpur and one each from Balrampur, Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kaushambi, Sultanpur and Chitrakoot districts.

Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment is provided to the injured, the officials said.

