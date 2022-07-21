Left Menu

BJP moves no-confidence motion against Chhattisgarh govt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday.

On the second day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, the opposition party tabled the motion expressing no confidence in the council of ministers.

Speaker Charan Das Mahant read out the motion notice and scheduled a discussion on it on July 27. In the 90-member Legislative Assembly, Congress has 71 members, BJP 14, JCC (J) three and Bahujan Samaj Party two MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Dharam Lal Kaushik had on Wednesday said the BJP had given notice of a no-confidence motion against the Congress government accusing it of failing on all fronts including law and order and farmers' welfare.

There was a constitutional crisis in the state as a minister (T S Singh Deo who quit one of his portfolios) has expressed no confidence in his own government, he had said.

