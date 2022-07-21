Left Menu

Lanka Opp leader Premadasa assures constructive support to Wickremesinghe govt to avert misery and disaster

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:00 IST
Lanka Opp leader Premadasa assures constructive support to Wickremesinghe govt to avert misery and disaster
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Thursday met newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe and offered his party's constructive support to his government to avert further misery and disaster in the crisis-hit nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the 8th President of Sri Lanka on Thursday after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapksa fled the country and resigned last week amidst the worst economic crisis faced by the country since independence in 1948.

Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), who had announced his intention to contest against Wickremesinghe withdrew from the race for the presidency at the last minute and offered support to Dullas Alahapperuma, a key member of the breakaway group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

After his meeting with President Wickremesinghe, Premadasa said he had a cordial and frank exchange of ideas and reiterated the Opposition's determination to provide constructive support to avert misery and disaster, newsfirst.lk news portal reported.

Premadasa also proposed to strengthen the committee system in Parliament to achieve national consensus rather than dishing out ministerial portfolios to political opportunists resulting in a drain of scarce national resources, it said.

On Tuesday, Premadasa had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties, and the people of India to keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022