Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier -sources

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:39 IST
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier -sources
Sri Lanka's new president will appoint senior lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena as the crisis-hit country's next prime minister, four political sources said on Thursday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to appoint his new cabinet on Friday, a day after he was sworn into Sri Lanka's highest office following mass protests that forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

