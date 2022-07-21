Left Menu

Cong in Telangana holds protest against ED quizzing Sonia Gandhi

The Congress in Telangana on Thursday held a protest here against the Enforcement Directorate ED questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. It was Sonia Gandhi who gave the people of Telangana a separate state, Revanth Reddy pointed out.Youth Congress activists burnt a two-wheeler during the protest, a party release said.

The Congress in Telangana on Thursday held a protest here against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Congress workers, led by state president and MP A Revanth Reddy, took out a protest rally from the Indira Gandhi statue at Nacklace Road to the ED office at Basheer Bagh in the city.

Holding placards and banners, they raised slogans against the NDA government and the ED questioning their party president.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is indulging in vendetta politics and that the ED is misusing its power.

The ED's action of questioning Gandhi is to divert people's attention from the Congress party's fight against the rise in prices of fuel and GST, he said.

An attack on Sonia Gandhi means an attack on 'Bharat Mata' and 'Telangana Thalli (mother)', he claimed. It was Sonia Gandhi who gave the people of Telangana a separate state, Revanth Reddy pointed out.

Youth Congress activists burnt a two-wheeler during the protest, a party release said. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

