Left Menu

Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:56 IST
Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking this debate.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said from the Opposition parties' side there is only one demand that immediately there should be a debate on price rise and ''GST hike on (certain) food items''.

''We want to Parliament to function but we have one demand that the first debate should be on price rise and GST hike on food items,'' he said.

''Government often says we are ready for debate, it is said for all issues and all governments say this. If tomorrow, the government says at 11 AM or 11:15 AM that it is ready for debate on price rise in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, then Opposition is ready,'' he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022