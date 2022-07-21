Left Menu

France's Macron: Draghi's work will serve Italy in months and years to come

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Mario Draghi was "a reliable partner" and a "friend of France" whose accomplishments will serve Italy in the months and years to come, following Draghi's resignation.

In a statement, Macron praised Draghi's "unwavering commitment to reforming his country" and said his work will be a "solid basis" for Italy.

Draghi quit on Thursday after his national unity government fell apart, setting the country on course for an early election and shaking financial markets.

