Karnataka CM congratulates Droupadi Murmu for winning Presidential election

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the Presidential election.

Celebrations were being held at several places across the country.

In a tweet, he said, “A matter of immense pride for every Indian in having the first woman tribal President #DroupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country.” “We Indians are proud of our deeply ensconced democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji.'' Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all the votes are counted. The president elect had come to Bengaluru recently and addressed the BJP electors.

