Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL122 PREZ-6THLD POLL-COUNTING Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win prez poll; Sinha congratulates her New Delhi: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

DEL129 MURMU-LD PM Murmu will be outstanding President, her record victory augurs well for our democracy: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will make an ''outstanding'' President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

DEL130 PREZ POLL-LD SINHA Hope Droupadi Murmu functions as 'custodian of Constitution' without fear, favour: Sinha New Delhi: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her win in the presidential poll and said he hopes that as the 15th president she functions as the ''custodian of the Constitution'' without fear or favour.

DEL98 LDALL SONIA ED questions Sonia for two hours, Cong uses occasion to stage show of strength New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.

DEL93 RSQ-ANTI-DEFECTION LAW No need to amend anti-defection law as of now: Rijiju in RS New Delhi: The provisions of the anti-defection law have stood the test of time and several judicial scrutinies and thus there is no need to amend it as of now, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

DEL91 AVI-BOARDING-LD CHARGING Airlines can't charge extra fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters: Aviation ministry New Delhi: Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the aviation ministry said on Thursday.

DEL114 SINOINDIA-LADAKH Peace, stability in border areas key for overall improvement in ties with China: India New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is engaged in talks with China with a focus on a ''path'' to resolve outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh that entailed disengagement, de-escalation and having some degree of stability in the border areas for overall improvement in the ties.

DEL127 MEA-INDIA-LD LANKA We will continue to support Sri Lankan people: India New Delhi: As the new Sri Lankan president looks at pulling the country out of its economic crisis, India on Thursday said it will continue to assist the island nation and support its people in their quest for stability and prosperity through democratic means. DEL56 RSQ-PRESS FREEDOM Gov rejects World Press Freedom Index findings; says methodology 'questionable, non-transparent' New Delhi: The government on Thursday told Parliament that it does not agree with the conclusions drawn by 'Reporters Without Borders' in the World Press Freedom Index that ranked India 150th among 180 nations.

BOM12 GJ-KEJRIWAL-LD ELECTRICITY Kejriwal promises free & uninterrupted power supply in Gujarat if AAP comes to power Surat: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave a ''guarantee'' that his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month to each household in Gujarat if voted to power.

CAL24 WB-MAMATA-LD RALLY BJP will be swept away from power in 2024, pave way for people’s govt: Mamata Kolkata: Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that it won’t get single-party majority in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, as the saffron camp will be “swept away from power” at the Centre.

LEGAL LGD24 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-CCI Not able to move forward in probe against WhatsApp, FB: CCI tells Delhi HC New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was not able “move an inch” in its investigation into WhatsApp's privacy policy of 2021 on account of a court order granting time to Facebook and the instant messaging platform for filing replies in connection with the probe. LGD22 SC-SMUGGLING-KERALA ED moves SC seeking transfer of trial in Kerala gold smuggling case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka saying that a ''free and fair trial'' of the case is not possible in the state.

FOREIGN FGN68 LANKA-LD CABINET Sri Lanka's new President Wickremesinghe to swear in Cabinet on Friday Colombo: Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe will swear in his Cabinet on Friday comprising members of the previous government including Dinesh Gunewardena, a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, who is tippled to be the next prime minister.

FGN60 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENTS China says 'progress' made over 'early return' of stranded Indian students Beijing: China said on Thursday that ''progress'' has been made in facilitating the return of thousands of Indian students stranded back home due to Beijing’s COVID visa bans and efforts were on for ''early return'' of the first batch. By K J M Varma PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)