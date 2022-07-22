Left Menu

Murmu receives unexpected vote from Kerala; BJP terms it 'positive vote'

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:50 IST
Murmu receives unexpected vote from Kerala; BJP terms it 'positive vote'
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The recently held presidential election and the historic victory of Droupadi Murmu are likely to create political ripples in Kerala as the NDA candidate received an unexpected vote from the southern state.

When the results of the much-awaited poll were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, Murmu was found to have received one vote from Kerala.

As there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state Assembly, it was generally expected that the entire vote would be polled to opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The CPI (M)-led ruling LDF and the Congress-headed UDF opposition front had announced their support for Sinha. The question being raised by political observers now is whether the vote polled to the NDA candidate was by mistake or a deliberate one.

The BJP state unit already came out expressing happiness over the unexpected single vote to the NDA candidate.

''The single vote which Droupadi Murmu got from Kerala has more value than the rest of 139 votes polled,'' BJP state president K Surendran said.

He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a ''positive vote'' against the negative stand being taken up by the Left and right fronts in the state.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition candidate Sinha in a one-sided contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022