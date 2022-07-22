Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:28 IST
Representative Image
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by the Opposition on price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers and matters of urgent public importance on the table of the House.

MPs Rajveer Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Pallab Lochan Das mentioned matters related to their constituencies.

As the Opposition's protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

