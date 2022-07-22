HM Shah asks people to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the campaign during the 'Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav'.

"With this campaign, the tricolour will be hoisted on about 20 crore houses across the country, which will work to further brighten the unbroken flame of patriotism in the minds of every citizen, especially the youth,'' he said.

"I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15," he said, with the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

With this, the home minister said, people, will be able to increase the respect and attachment for the tricolour among the younger generation and tell them about the sacrifice of the heroes who fought for freedom.

Shah said the national flag not only unites every citizen but also strengthens the spirit of devotion toward the nation among people.

It was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)