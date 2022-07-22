Left Menu

Wished Murmu on behalf of Odisha people: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated over phone President-elect Droupadi Murmu on her victory. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said he extended greetings to Murmu on behalf of the people of the state.Spoke to the daughter of Odisha, President-Elect Smt DroupadiMurmu over phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:00 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu on her victory over phone. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said he extended greetings to Murmu on behalf of the state's people.

"Spoke to the daughter of #Odisha, President-Elect Smt #DroupadiMurmu over the phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of #Odisha. The entire family of 4.5 Cr people of Odisha is proud of her achievement," the CM wrote.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, won by an overwhelming margin against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after receiving over 64 percent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs.

She scripted history by becoming India's first tribal president.

Patnaik's BJD had supported the "daughter of Odisha" in the presidential race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

