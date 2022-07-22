China's Xi congratulates Sri Lanka's new president

China's President Xi Jinping sent a message to Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday congratulating him on his election victory, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who has served as Sri Lanka's prime minister a record six times, secured the presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on Wednesday in the face of fierce public opposition.

