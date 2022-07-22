China's Xi congratulates Sri Lanka's new president
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping sent a message to Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday congratulating him on his election victory, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who has served as Sri Lanka's prime minister a record six times, secured the presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on Wednesday in the face of fierce public opposition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
- Xi Jinping
- Ranil
- China
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's central bank raises key rates to curb inflation
Sri Lanka's misery should be warning to us all on global food, fuel and finance crisis: UNDP
Sri Lanka's Church calls on President, PM to resign amid economic crisis
India responded with urgency to Sri Lanka's request for assistance for overcoming hardships: MEA
Sri Lanka's Opposition parties set to meet to discuss formation of new all-party government