White House COVID response chief says Biden is doing better on Friday
President Joe Biden is doing better on Friday, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said, adding the United States is now at a point where it can prevent nearly every COVID-19 death in the country.
"The president is doing better. He slept well last night. He ate his breakfast and lunch, fully -- he actually showed me his plate," Jha said.
Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
