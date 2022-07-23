Left Menu

White House COVID response chief says Biden is doing better on Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 01:35 IST
White House COVID response chief says Biden is doing better on Friday
President Joe Biden is doing better on Friday, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said, adding the United States is now at a point where it can prevent nearly every COVID-19 death in the country.

"The president is doing better. He slept well last night. He ate his breakfast and lunch, fully -- he actually showed me his plate," Jha said.

Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

