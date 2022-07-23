Stalin invites Telangana CM for inaugural of chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

An official release issued by Rao's office on Friday said Stalin sent the invitation letter to KCR through DMK party Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan. ''The Tamil Nadu CM requested CM KCR to consider the invitation as personal invite and attend the inaugural programme on July 28,'' it said.

Girirajan felicitated Rao with a shawl and presented the invitation with a memento. Stalin said that it is first time India is organising the prestigious FIDE International Chess Olympiad.

The southern satrap, in the letter, said chess players from 188 countries will participate in the championship, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)