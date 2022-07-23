Left Menu

Stalin invites Telangana CM for inaugural of chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.An official release issued by Raos office on Friday said Stalin sent the invitation letter to KCR through DMK party Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 09:26 IST
Stalin invites Telangana CM for inaugural of chess Olympiad
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

An official release issued by Rao's office on Friday said Stalin sent the invitation letter to KCR through DMK party Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan. ''The Tamil Nadu CM requested CM KCR to consider the invitation as personal invite and attend the inaugural programme on July 28,'' it said.

Girirajan felicitated Rao with a shawl and presented the invitation with a memento. Stalin said that it is first time India is organising the prestigious FIDE International Chess Olympiad.

The southern satrap, in the letter, said chess players from 188 countries will participate in the championship, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022