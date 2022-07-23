Vasundhara Raje Scindia blames Gehlot govt for saint's death in Rajasthan

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday, slammed the current CM Ashok Gehlot for running an "anarchy" in the state. Scindia while paying tribute to the late seer Vijay Das, who died by self-immolation in a protest against illegal mining in Rajasthan, blamed Gehlot's government for the saint's death. Scindia went on to point out the inefficiency of the state government and said, "In a state where the selfless society of saints has to agitate, if they have to sacrifice themselves to get the demands made in the public interest, then there can be no greater anarchy in that state."

She further pointed out the inefficiency of the state government and said, "if the state government had not taken 551 days to listen to the voices of the saints and had taken action in time, then today a saint would not have died. Illegal mining was banned in the Braj area on 27 January 2005 on demand, but illegal mining started again in the Braj area associated with faith in the state Congress government." "When the Chief Minister himself got helpless and accepted that illegal mining is not stopping in the state, then it makes clear that if anyone is responsible for the death of the saint, then it is the state government."

Scindia also said that she is very hurt by the passing away of seer Vijay Baba and prayed for his departed soul. She also requested the Centre to conduct a high-level enquiry into the matter. Following the demise of the seer, Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has urged CM Gehlot "to sack the state's Mining Minister Pramod Bhaya if the mining mafia in the state is to be brought under control".

Another Congress MLA Wajib Ali also expressed his concern over the Bharatpur incident and said, "The state should have taken a note of the situation earlier. The sadhu had warned already and then attempted self-immolation." (ANI)

