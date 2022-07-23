Following are the top headlines at 8 PM: NATION DEL59 PRESIDENT-LD-FAREWELL Outgoing President Kovind asks parties to rise above partisan politics for people's welfare New Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday asked citizens to use Gandhian means to express opposition and pursue demands, and said parties should shun partisan politics to deliberate on what is necessary for people's welfare by keeping in mind that the nation is supreme.

DEL57 MARGARET-LD-ALVA-INTERVIEW Differences in non-BJP camp family quarrel; enough time for Mamata to change mind: Margaret Alva New Delhi: The Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva Saturday described the prevailing situation in the non-BJP camp as a ''family quarrel'', but asserted they are clear they don't want a one-party rule and were working to ''sink the differences'' and unite for the 2024 challenge. By Sanjeev Chopra CAL21 WB-3RDLD SCAM-MINISTER-ARREST WB minister arrested over school jobs scam, sent to 2-day ED custody Kolkata: West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam, an official of the agency said. DEL50 LD IRANI Cong attacks Irani over Goa bar; Union Minister hits back New Delhi/Panaji: The Congress on Saturday demanded Union Minister Smriti Irani's sacking, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa, but the BJP leader claimed the ''malicious'' charge was made at the Gandhi family's behest due to her vocal stand in the National Herald case and vowed to fight back.

DEL49 IRANI-LD CONG My daughter being targeted for my stand on 'loot' by Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani Saturday rejected as ''malicious'' the Congress' allegation that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, and said the college student was targeted because of her mother's vocal stand on the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's ''Rs 5,000-crore loot'' in the National Herald case. DEL53 CJI-MEDIA-THAKUR Thakur calls for introspection after CJI's remarks on media New Delhi: Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday called for introspection by media houses of their functioning after Chief Justice of India N V Ramanna said kangaroo courts by media were detrimental to the health of democracy. BOM12 GJ- LD SHAH-MURMU Murmu's victory is a reply to those who paid only lip service to tribal empowerment: Amit Shah Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Droupadi Murmu's victory in the presidential election was a reply to those who only talk about tribal empowerment but divide communities through their politics. Arriving in Gujarat where Assembly elections are due by year-end on a two-day visit, the senior BJP leader also inaugurated a host of projects. DEL46 MHA-FLAG Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day, night New Delhi: The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides use of polyester. DEL52 SHIV SENA-RAUT-EC Shiv Sena rules 11 crore hearts in Maharashtra, seeking proof is shocking: Sanjay Raut New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed unhappiness at the Election Commission seeking documents from the Udhhav Thackeray-led faction to prove popular support for it and said the people will not forget those who have backstabbed the party. DEL48 DL-LG-EXCISE-OFFICIALS-REPORT Delhi Excise Policy: LG takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secy New Delhi: LG VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged ''illegal'' formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD8 DL-COURT-SHARJEEL-BAIL 2020 Delhi riots: Court denies interim bail to Sharjeel Imam New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday denied interim bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. LGD6 JH-CJI JUDGES Don't mistake it for weakness if judges don't react immediately: CJI on 'campaigns' in media against them Ranchi: Lambasting the ''concerted campaigns'' in media, particularly in social media, against judges, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday that judges may not react immediately but it should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness. LGD9 JK-COURT-ABDULLAH Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case on August 27 Srinagar: A court here Saturday summoned National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah in a money laundering case related to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). FOREIGN FGN34 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE-LEADERS China says top Chinese leaders administered COVID vaccines, allays efficacy, safety concerns Beijing: China on Saturday revealed that top leaders of the ruling Communist Party have been administered Chinese COVID-19 vaccines as it allayed public concerns over the efficacy and safety of its coronavirus jabs. By KJM Varma PTI RDT RDT RDT

