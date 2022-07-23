VP Naidu hosts lunch for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hosted lunch for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Saturday, Vice President's Secretariat informed. Wishing President Kovind a happy and healthy life ahead, Naidu felt that the President had greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity.

Recalling many pleasant memories of the past five years, the Vice President said that it has been a wonderful experience for him to work along with President Kovind for the development of the nation. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Kovind in Delhi.

President Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on Sunday on the eve of demitting office, an official statement informed. The address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Notably, the tenure of the outgoing President is coming to an end on July 24. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath to Murmu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. Droupadi Murmu, who was BJP-led NDA's candidate in the Presidential election defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Droupadi Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)