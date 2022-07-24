Rajasthan Guv, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Worlds Championships

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

Governor Mishra expressed his happiness over the Chopra's achievement and said that it was a matter of pride for the whole country.

Expressing pride over Chopra's achievement, Chief Minister Gehlot called it historic.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotsara, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and all the other leaders of the state have also congratulated Chopra expressing happiness on his achievement. Chopra (24), who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favorite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

