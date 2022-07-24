Left Menu

AAP has replaced its 'happiness classes' model with 'happiness glasses': BJP

The BJP on Sunday hit out at AAP over its governments liquor policy in the national capital saying that the party has replaced its happiness classes model with happiness glasses. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Arvind Kejriwals Delhi model of governance and called it a liquor model of governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:00 IST
The BJP on Sunday hit out at AAP over its government's liquor policy in the national capital saying that the party has replaced its “happiness classes” model with “happiness glasses.” Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance and called it a “liquor model” of governance. ''Arvind Kejriwal liquor model can be explained in ABCD. Where ‘A’ stands for ‘advertising,’ ‘B’ for ‘bahane Baazi’ (making excuses) and ‘blame game,’ ‘C’ for ‘corruption’ and ‘cover-up’ and ‘D’ for ‘deviation’ or ‘diversion’…,'' Poonawalla said. Alleging that the AAP government has given “Rs 144 crore waiver to liquor mafia,” he said those who promised to make Punjab and Delhi addiction-free are now working overtime to turn people into addicts. “This new liquor policy of the Kejriwal government is … ‘happiness glasses’ model replacing their ‘happiness classes' model. And this policy was exposed after the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe. While our policy is to provide tap water in every household, Kejriwal's policy is to provide liquor to each home,” he said. He also attacked AAP leader Sanjay Singh over a video he tweeted, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen standing and looking at the other side as leaders greeted President Ram Nath Kovind at his farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday. “AAP leaders are experts in inventing falsehood … since their corruption has been exposed, they are now resorting to such tactics to divert attention. The Prime Minister greeted President Kovind with folded hands,” he said.

